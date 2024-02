Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines for a few days after the news of her separation from her second husband Nikhil Patel came out. The TV actress who was extremely happy to find a second love after a painful marriage with TV actor Shalin Bhanot seems like has been unlucky again. Dalljiet who kept her mum over the ongoing divorce murmurs, has finally reacted to it. Seeing her being quoted by one of the publications, Dalljiet couldn't keep calm and insisted the publication not misquote her and claimed that she didn't speak to them. "I never spoke to you @sbsapnews. Please do not misquote me."

One statement of the actress has been making headlines amid her separation news and that reads," I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out."

Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil in 2023 and the actress's husband has deleted all her wedding pictures from his Instagram handle. The separation reason between them is claimed that they find each other incompatible and hence they have chosen to drift apart.

The first marriage of the actress with Shalin Bhanot ended after she alleged of physical abuse on the actor and his family. Dalljiet even claimed that they even demanded dowry from her and she couldn't take the mental pressure and initiated for a divorce.