Just a few days ago, Dalljiet Kaur got married to her love of life, businessman Nikhil Patel, and their wedding was just as beautiful as they are. And soon after their wedding, they flew to Thailand for a honeymoon, and now rumours are circulating that she is even planning to have a second baby with her businessman husband. There are many trolls online who are taking digs at the couple's honeymoon. Addressing the troll, Dalljiet had a very classy reply when asked if she was planning to have more kids. She said," No guys, we already have three kids. I think that is more than enough; guys, be kind." She even insisted that they be like with them, while Nikhil Patel nodded his head in agreement to Dalljiet.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel will be moving into a bigger apartment where they can have their kids stay together. Dalljiet was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot, and their separation grabbed a lot of attention due to the actress alleging domestic violence against him and his family. Dalljiet and Shalin have a baby boy, Jayden, who lives with his mom, and now, after their marriage, he will be staying with him in the same house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR PATEL ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)