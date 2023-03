It is a big day for TV star Dalljiet Kaur. It is a new beginning for her. She has tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel and will soon move to Kenya along with her son. The star who was also a Bigg Boss contestant was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot and they have a son together named Jaydon. Years after their divorce, she found love in Nikhil Patel and now the couple is happily married. After mehendi, haldi and other wedding festivities, today, the couple took the saat pheras and vowed to live together forever. Ridhi Dogra, Karishma Tanna and others attended the wedding and shared pictures of the happy couple.

In the pictures, the bride Dalljiet Kaur is looking gorgeous as ever in a white lehenga teamed with a red dupatta. She wore diamond jewellery and opted for beautiful golden kaliras. The groom complemented her in a white sherwani. It was a big fat Indian shaadi with band baaja in place. Bestie , Ridhi Dogra, and others opted to dress desi at the wedding.

Take a look at Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's wedding pictures below:

For Haldi celebrations, Dalljiet and Nikhil twinned in yellow. The diva wore a pretty yellow saree with a green blouse while the groom-to-be opted for yellow kurta. The mehendi ceremony was all about being green. From the bridesmaids to Groom squad - all were dressed in green.

It was a few weeks ago that Dalljiet Kaur announced her wedding. She appears to be in the happiest phase of her life and we at BollywoodLife wish her all the best as she begin a new chapeter in life.