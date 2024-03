Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the country. She has worked in a lot of TV shows such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kaala Teeka, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and more. Dalljiet was married to Shaleen Bhanot but they had an ugly separation. They have a kid together, Jaydon. Dalljiet turned into a single mother. Recently, in an interview, Dalljiet has reminisced about how life changed after the birth of her son and the impact it had on her career.

Dalljiet Kaur talks about how her life changed after Jaydon's birth

Dalljiet Kaur has opened up about the changes in her personal and professional life in a new interaction. The actress talked about how the focus went to her personal life and her career took a backseat at a point in her life. Recalling the time when Jaydon was born, Dalljiet shares that she went through a lot of things and suddenly everything came crashing down. Before welcoming Jaydon, she was playing one of the most iconic and loved characters, Anjali, in the popular TV show Iss Pyaar Ki Kya Naam Doon. But after his birth and motherhood, her life took a turn.

Dalljiet opens up on getting mother's roles

The actress recalls she started getting offers to play a mother to a hero. Dalljiet would ask the makers and producers where she went wrong (after Jaydon's birth and break) that she has been getting roles 20 years older than before. Dalljiet reasoned that she was not returning after a gap of 10 years with weight gain and all. The actress infact was ready to lose weight. But at that moment, it dawned on Dalljiet that her personal life had overwhelmed her career.

Dalljiet Kaur says that she has nothing against playing mother on-screen but she was still new and at the beginning of her career. After her child's birth, her career just took a U-turn. This affected Dalljiet a lot. She confesses to being fearful about her career going for a toss now. She fears reaching late on set or not performing scenes properly, etc thereby putting a stopper to her career.

Dalljiet Kaur wants to make THIS statement about being a working mother

There's a stereotype attached to women at all phases of life. Dalljiet has been breaking them one by one. She believes that women can multitask. She asks why can't she be a mom and also play good roles. Talking about spending time with her son, the actress feels it is her prerogative and she will look into it. Dalljiet recalls people missing on screen. The actress wants to change that since she is right here and has been a part of 28 shows to date.

The actress also shares that she faced people who told her that now that she is a mother, her career is over. Dalljiet reveals that people mourned the end of her career and talked about how she can only play a mother on screen since she is now a mother in real life as well. But things changed for her. She was offered Karuna in Qayamat Ki Raat. Then Kaala Teeka happened and the other shows.