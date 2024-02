Popular telly actress Dalljiet Kaur who has been part of several shows moved to Kenya post her second marriage with Nikhil Patel in March 2023. The actress recently returned to India with her son Jaydon citing a family emergency. Well, the actress deleted all the pictures with her husband, Nikhil and dropped his surname from her Instagram account. Moreover, even Nikhil deleted pictures with her. There are speculations that all is not well between the two. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dalljiet Kaur deletes all pictures of second husband Nikhil Patel from Instagram; netizens in shock

Has Dalljiet Kaur's marriage with Nikhil Patel gone kaput?

Dalljiet's spokesperson even issued a statement which read, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him." It also said that Dalljiet would like to refrain from making any comments because the couple shares three children between them. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari to Urvashi Dholakia: TV mommies who are single and proud mothers

A source close to the actress told TimesofIndia TV that earlier everything seemed fine in their marriage, but it was short-lived. The person even added saying that problems cropped up between the couple soon after and they realised they were incompatible. The situation worsened in the last two months. The person concluded by saying that if problems persist, separation might be the only option. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal to Umar Riaz, when celebs EXPOSED Bigg Boss and regretted being part of the show

Dalljiet was previously married to Shalin Bhanot, but she accused him of domestic violence. They got divorced in 2013. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. Nikhil is a father of two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika.