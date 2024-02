It looks like Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's relationship is headed for a separation. The actress was seen at Mumbai airport with her son, Jaydon. Many wondered what went wrong in the marriage of Nikhil Patel and Dalljiet Kaur. When the speculations gained momentum, her team gave a statement that she is in India as her parents have to undergo surgeries. Dalljiet Kaur's parents live in Bengaluru. The actress asked people to refrain from speculations as the couple had children. She has a son Jaydon from her marriage with Shalin Bhanot while he is the father of a daughter.

Dalljiet Kaur unfollows him on social media

Dalljiet Kaur has now unfollowed him on Instagram. It seems the couple have taken a break. Everything between the two seemed to be fine till mid of 2023. They were not even married for a year. Some sources have said that the two realised that they are incompatible soon after they began to live together. The differences grew and hence they moved apart. It remains to to be seen if they will give this one more shot.

Netizens notice change in Nikhil Patel's Instagram bio

Some netizens saw that Nikhil Patel has now made his Instagram bio #GirlDad. After his marriage, he had made it #GirlBoyDad. He has a daughter from his former marriage. He is originally from the UK but works in Kenya in the finance and investment arena. The comments section is filled with some hateful comments on how he ditched the actress. They also found it a bit low that he made it #GirlDad so quickly.

The entrepreneur is busy posting pics of his workout and activities in the continent. Dalljiet Kaur said she has not spoken to anyone on what went wrong in the marriage.