Dalljiet Kaur dropped her second husband Nikhil Patel's surname from her Instagram bio and hinted at separation from her NRI husband. And ever since there has been lots of speculation about what went wrong between the couple as they are ready to end their marriage within 1 year. However, seems like Nikhil has already moved on in his life as he is the father of two daughters and has taken their responsibilities solely on him. Along with being a father, Nikhil is a fitness freak and his Instagram speaks all about it. Just a while ago Nikhil seems like giving a damn about the constant scrutiny on his personal life with his wife Dalljiet dropped a Valentine's Day wish for his followers on Instagram sans his second wife and TV actress Dalljiet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nik Patel (@niknpatel)

Nikhil spent his day all alone doing a trek in the forest on Valentine's Day and setting his priorities straight. The TV star's husband looks unaffected by the constant chatter on his personal life and is confident people will soon lose their interest so it's better to be busy with self-love.

Amid the constant rumours of separation, Dalljiet addressed being called a stepmom,"Aap apne intention se, aapko lagta hai ki aap iss umar mei aap join hue hai kisi bacche ki journey mei, toh as an individual, as a friend, as a guardian, as a step parent, jo aap naam dede, aap apni taraf se best karei. Kyunki uss bacche ki toh koi galti kabhi thi nahi, you know".

Dalljiet even released the statement a few days ago that was requested to be considered as the only statement in their relationship for now. "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him."

After marriage with Nikhil Patel, Dalljiet was staying with him along with her son Jaydon, and Nikhil's two daughters