Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla and Madhuri Dixit’s recreation of the iconic Aur Paas moment from Dil Toh Pagal Hai is such a mood - watch video

Sidharth Shukla is going as a guest on Dance Deewane 3 and the episode will be aired in the coming week. The hunk is going for the promotions of his web show, Broken But Beautiful 3. He is looking extremely dishy in black trousers and a shirt in the matching hue. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit Nene is in a red saree with a blue halter neck blouse. The actress looks as gorgeous as ever. After Sidharth Shukla posted a reel with the diva, here is another video that is making people go crazy. Both Sidharth Shukla and Madhuri Dixit have recreated the iconic Aur Paas moment from the film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Sidharth Shukla is getting immense love from fans for his performance as Agastya Rao on the show, Broken But Beautiful 3. This is his foray into the web series space. Even the critics have appreciated his work on the show. The actor has shared moments with Madhuri Dixit when he was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2013 and even on India's Got Talent, which he hosted. After his victory on Bigg Boss 13, he was looking at making a comeback into acting and the show has been a hit.

The iconic Aur Paas scene happens after Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit attend a wedding party in the film. We remember that she is wearing a white coloured outfit in the scene while he is in black. The song Dholna comes after this passionate moment between the two. Sidharth Shukla is a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit like every 90's kid. Fans of the actor are loving the moment between the two. Dance Deewane 3 is one of the few non-fiction shows on Colors right now. Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande are also judges on the show.