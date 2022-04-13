is one gorgeous actress and dancer. She is currently seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors. Nora is known for her stylish looks, sensuous and sizzling dance numbers and more. She enjoys massive popularity in the country. However, Nora is also at the receiving end of the trolls. The actress recently got trolled for getting help from people to hold her gown while she walked. It happened on the sets of the Dance Deewane Juniors. Nora Fatehi wore a blue bodycon gown with a small trail. And it seems Nora wasn't comfortable to walk in it all by herself. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: KRK trolls Sidharth Malhotra for not being invited; says, 'Dhobi ka kutta...'

Nora Fatehi was seen being helped by two assistants who held the trail of her dress while Nora walked. Though Nora looked gorgeous in the gown, she was called out for wearing the dress she couldn't handle. "kya drama h," one of the netizens commented. Another one commented asking, "phna hi kyu jb sambhala ni jaa rha to," More people took a dig at the video that's going viral. Yet another social media user said, "acha to aise jobs milti hai mumbai filmcity me ...bhaiya kam nhi hai koi kaam to dedo ...or ye kam milta hai ki actresss ki dress pkdne ka kaam hai." Another one commented, "Iss tarah kyu khadi hoti hai Nora? Relax hokar bhi chal skti hai na."

Nora also got love for the gorgeous beauty that she is. A lot of Nora's fans dropped fire and heart emoticons as well. She showered her with heart eyes emoticon in the comments too. Coming back to Dance Deewane Juniors, apart from Nora, Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Karan Kundrra are also a part of the show. Karan is the host while Neetu and Marzi are on the judge's panel with Nora.