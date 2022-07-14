Dance Deewane Juniors: Karan Kundrra signs off as the host; emotional fans trend 'We Will Miss You Karan' on number 1 position [VIEW TWEETS]
Karan Kundrra nailed it as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors that had Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi as judges. He has now shot for his last episode.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1