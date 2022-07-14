Karan Kundrra's stardom reached a new level post his stint in Bigg Boss 15. His connection with Tejasswi Prakash was loved by all. Post the show, the actor took up hosting. He was first the jailor in 's Lock Upp and then became the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. His fun on sets with Neetu Kapoor, and others kept him in the news all the time. But now he has signed off as the host. Yesterday, he shot for the last episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. As he revealed this news, all of his fans got pretty emotional and started trending 'We Will Miss U Host Karan' with full power. So much that it became the number one trend on Twitter. Check out what fans have to say about this. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian not getting back with Kanye West, Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold digger' and more

This bond will be missed and offcourse I will miss our pyaar host more than anything ?♥ WE WILL MISS U HOST KARAN #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/iuRF33QSA2 — Monishka?||Hugivsashit° ͜ʖ ͡ - (@Sadlysoulmess) July 13, 2022

WE WILL MISS U HOST KARAN Yes, we will genuinely do because we realise how SPECIAL this show was; you connected back with your inner child & ones around; the bonds you created with the judges & every artist that came on the show was ❤️#TejRan #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/gpnYDEmriF — ?‍? | Sanity Biased (@TejRanFellow) July 13, 2022

He sure has the best fan clubs ever. His star power is something! But what's next for Karan Kundrra? Watch this space to find out. Also Read - Dipika Kakar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karan V Grover and other TV stars who played celebs in their daily soaps