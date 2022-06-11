Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor has the best compliment for Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love story and it has a Rishi Kapoor connect

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen together on Dance Deewane Juniors, and the young couple has got a big compliment from Neetu Kapoor. Read on to know more...