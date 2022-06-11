Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Mostly, after the reality show gets over, couples part ways. However, Karan and Teja are going quite strong and there have been reports of their wedding as well. Now, this weekend, they will be seen hosting Dance Deewane Junior. Karan is already the host of the show, and Teja will be joining him as a special guest. Well, Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges on the show, gave a very big compliment to the young couple. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reacts to Farah Khan's claim that Vicky Kaushal has found ‘someone else’

According to reports, Neetu compared her and ’s love story with Karan and Teja’s relationship. She said, “Mine and Rishiji’s relationship was also like Karan and Tejasswi. We met while we were working together, and we fell in love.” Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Radhika Apte OPENS Up about working with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan; says, ‘I practically cried…’

We are sure TejRan fans would be very happy to hear this compliment from Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have always given their couple goals. When the late actor was diagnosed with cancer, Neetu stood by him like a strong pillar. Also Read - Amber Heard spotted for the first time after defamation case verdict; gets slammed by Johnny Depp fans for travelling in a private jet

Colors TV have shared a promo on Instagram in which Marzi Pestonji asks Karan and Tejasswi a few questions and plays a very interesting game with them. The channel captioned the promo as, “Tejasswi aur Karan ki pyaari si nok-jhok ne kar diya sabka dil garden garden. Are you ready to go all aww over #TejRan?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It looks like the episode is going to be a treat for TejRan fans. Meanwhile, recently, Karan and Teja went to Goa to celebrate the latter’s birthday. The actress cut the cake with the media there and later Karan kissed her. The video and the pictures of the same have gone viral, and fans are going gaga over their cute chemistry.