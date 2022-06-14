Dance Deewane Juniors is getting a lot of attention thanks to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Karan is hosting the show, and last weekend Teja came as a guest host. The audience loved their chemistry and NOK-jhok on the show, and their marriage and love story was the highlight of the episode. Now, this weekend, the JugJugg Jeeyo team, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, will be coming on the show to promote their film, and the makers have shared a promo of the episode. Also Read - Varun Dhawan in metro, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in local train and more Bollywood celebs who opted for public transport and surprised fans

Colors TV tweeted the promo and wrote, "Varun ne ki ek pyaari si request. Kya unhe milega Tejasswi se iss haseen sawaal ka jawaab? #TejRan." In the video, praises Karan and says, "He is such a good boyfriend, dusre boyfriends ki waat lag gayi hai. Abhi toh shaadi karni padegi." To which Karan says, "Main ready hu, usko bhi pucho koi."

Varun further says, "Aaj TV pe puch lete hai. Bhabhi ji aaj main national television pe main aapse puchna chahata hu, ki kya aap Mr. Karan Kundrra ke saath JugJugg Jeena chahate hai ya nahi? Aap please iska jawab dijiye social media pe. Miss Teja, we want a reply to this."

Well, fans of TejRan are very happy to see this promo and they want a reply from Tejasswi ASAP. We wonder if soon Karan and Tejasswi will tie the knot.

The couple met started dating during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. While most of the Bigg Boss couples part ways after the show gets over, Karan and Teja are going very strong. Earlier also while talking about the wedding, Karan in an interview had stated that he is ready but Teja is busy.

Tejasswi is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6 and everyone is loving her performance in it. There have also been reports about her Bollywood debut, but there’s no official confirmation about it.