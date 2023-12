It's Thursday and the TRP chart of the week is out. Television serials still remain to be the primary source of entertainment despite all the OTT boom. For a long time, TV show Anupamaa headlined by Rupali Ganguly has been ruling the TRP chart. It remained on the first spot for more than a year. But now, it has slipped a few spots. Anupamaa is still in top five but this week, it is on the fourth spot. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora has taken up the first spot. On the third spot is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It has beaten Anupamaa despite the Boycott TMKOC trend. Also Read - Anupamaa is back to the top, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reenters Top 10 in Most Popular TV show list

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah BEATS Anupamaa

In recent times, social media was abuzz as fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trended Boycott TMKOC out of frustration. The makers of the show added to curiosity by showing that Dayaben is going to return to the show. However, the bubble was broken when only Dayaben's brother Sundarlal came back to Gokuldham. Jethalal was in tears as his wife Dayaben did not come back. It has been years since Dayaben played by Disha Vakani marked her exit from the show. Since then, fans have been waiting for her return. The makers are even unable to get her replacement. Well, despite all of the negative around the show, the TRPs of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have only witnessed a boost. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu becomes waitress in America; Anuj moves on with daughter Choti Anu; netizens express disappointment

*#TMKOC gets 2.1 and defeats #Anupama. (Daya's fake entry drama week) *#Imlie also gets it's highest TVR since Generation 3rd started and becomes slot leader as well. #TRP #TRPDay — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) December 14, 2023

Check out the complete TRP list of week 49 below:

On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is also receiving backlash from the audience. Fans are not happy with how the track is progressing. Now, in the new promo, fans got to see that Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have separated. Anupamaa has moved to America. But with a twist of fate, their tracks will cross again.