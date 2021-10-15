Singer has found himself in hot waters ever since his latest Navratri special song Garbe Ki Raat has released online. A certain section of the audience is unhappy over the mention of Shri Mogal Maa, a deity worshipped in Gujarat, in the song. The singer has been receiving death threats on social media. However, Rahul's team has addressed these concerns and said that they will rectify the issue in the soonest time. Also Read - Garbe Ki Raat song: Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma's crackling chemistry in this romantic garba is too adorable

"Yes, it is true that these messages and calls have risen since last night. The messages are about getting Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten, even filing FIR against him or having him arrested. We'd like to clarify that the mention of the deity was respectfully done with no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. However, understanding that it hasn't gone down too well with a certain section of people, we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level," read the statement issued to the media by Rahul's spokesperson.

It further said, "We urge everyone who's taken offence to allow us time. The platform on which we have released the song will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured, we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern."

Watch the song here:

Garbe Ki Raat song features Rahul Vaidya along with who are seen dancing to the tunes. Their chemistry in the song is something to look for. However, the rap portion takes away the essence from the song, which has been sung and composed by Rahul Vaidya. It also has vocals by .