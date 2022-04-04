Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary blessed with a baby girl; announce the good news in the most adorable way

Debian Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary have become proud parents of a baby girl and they cannot contain their excitement of becoming new parents. The couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of them becoming 3. " With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina." Fans showered all the love to the couple and wished good health to the newly born. Right from Arjun Bjilani, , , and others dropped congratulatory messages to the couple. Indeed it's the happiest moment for them. Also Read - WTF Wednesday! Debina Bonnerjee to Kajal Aggarwal: Pregnant actresses who got trolled for wearing heels, looking healthy and more

Just a few days ago Debina had dropped her pictures of her baby shower ceremony, " Saadh" or desire in English. The desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. "Baby shower " in western country and "godh bharayi" in north India saadh in Bengali.

I didn't particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company".

While pregnancy isn't easy and every woman who has become a mother will understand what they go through to bring their child into the world. Debina too and shared the struggle she went in the third trimester, " Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after the initial excitement…. Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries. Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate? Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements? I am forever grateful for this blessing.

The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness ..Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible.What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby". Debina has achieved a milestone today.