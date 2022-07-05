Debina Bonnerjee asked if she has started drinking after her delivery; the actress breaks silence

Debina Bonnerjee often faces criticism online especially after having a baby. She was massively trolled and schooled by the netizens for not holding the baby correctly. However, she gave it back to the trolls in the classiest way possible. And now just recently she was questioned by one of the users on Instagram whether she has started drinking after her delivery and her reply is just PERFECT. Debina recently shared a picture of sparkling water that created quite a stir online and many assumed that the lady has started drinking despite her delivery. Answering the question of the same, she said, " It is just sparkling water. Just presented well". Also Read - Pearl V Puri set to make a big comeback with Ekta Kapoor's next?

Also Read - Desi girl Priyanka Chopa Jonas once again floors the West with her latest launch

Debina and Gurmeet took their daughter Lianna for her first vacation Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's unspoken chemistry leaves fans awestruck [Watch Video]

Advertisement

Debina is right now on a mini-vacation and it is extremely special as it is their daughter Lianna Chaudhary's first outing and the new mommy in town has been sharing some amazing visuals from their vacation.

Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with a baby girl a few months ago and just a few days ago the couple shredded the first picture of the daughter and it sent a meltdown among their fans. Sharing the first picture of Lianna Debina wrote, " Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Just a few days ago on Father's Day Debina had posted a picture of her along with Lianna and a blurred image of Gurmeet and wished a happy father's day to everyone. The lady we strolled for the same where the netizen questioned about what kind of Father's day post is this, where the father is only not visible in the picture. Well, indeed Debina is a soft target for tools and he handles the negative online just like a diva and it's every bit commendable