In February this year, and announced that they are all set to turn parents. Debina posted a picture with Gurmeet and the baby bump on Instagram and captioned it as, “Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming soon. Seeking your blessings.” After announcing he pregnancy, Debina has been sharing a lot of pictures in which she is seen flaunting a baby bump. Recently, the actress posted a picture on Instagram in which she is doing a headstand, and the picture has grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married in April? Brahmastra actor's aunt Rima Jain REVEALS

Watch BollywoodLife Awards 2022 NOW



Debina captioned it as, “When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN… simply adjust your view. . ALSO TO BE NOTED, I HAD A STRONG INVERSION PRACTICE BEFORE I WAS PREGNANT. I DIDN’T GET KNOCKED UP AND THEN Thought , ‘HEY, GOING UPSIDE DOWN WOULD BE A COOL PHOTO’. Also…. (mama’s intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other ‘rule’. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it!) . been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down…. continued for as long as I felt it’s a good idea. Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable. Here Enlisted the help my strong partner with his eyes glued on me and alert (also a go ahead by an experienced yoga teacher) . #headstand #partnersupport @guruchoudhary.” Also Read - Oscars 2022: Joe Jonas takes fashion inspiration from BTS' J-Hope; dons ditto Louis Vuitton suit on the red carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

A fan commented, “OMG more power to you.” Another fan wrote, “Amazing god bless you.” One more fan commented, “Love to see Gurmeet care of your in every step god bless you power girl.” Also Read - Ahan Shetty REVEALS why he doesn’t want father Suniel Shetty to produce his films

A few days ago, Debina had shared some beautiful pictures from her baby shower. She had posted, “’Saadh’ or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. . ‘Baby shower’ in western country and ‘godh bharayi’ in north India saadh in Bengali. . I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. . Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company . Sending you all wishes.”