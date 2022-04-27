and were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. While the couple has not revealed the face of their daughter, they have shared a few pictures in which they are holding her. Recently, Debina shared a video in which she is singing the song Can’t Help Falling In Love With You and has her daughter Lianna in her hand. She captioned the video as, “Singing to her her favourite song… #canthelpfallinginlove by #elvispresley … That’s how my mornings look like. . #mybaby @lianna_choudhary.” Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes it to jury list along with Rebecca Hall and others; fans are 'so freaking proud'

Well, it’s a beautiful video, but netizens aren’t happy with the way Debina is holding her baby. A netizen commented, “U know what's best for your child. But holding a new born baby like that is scary. And the problem is now a days we share everything so it becomes everyone's business.” Another Instagram wrote, “Celebs are so busy making reels that they don't even follow basic ways to hold a baby.” One more netizen commented, “Ma'am i really admire you but why are you holding the baby so carelessly...i know u r an amazing mom.As ur baby too small to hold like this.Much love to both of you.” Also Read - Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai and more: You'll be left stunned to know the first salaries of these 10 TV stars

While sharing the news of being blessed with a baby girl, Debina and Gurmeet had posted on Instagram, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.” Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni and other TV stars who struck gold after becoming a couple

The couple has also made an Instagram account of their daughter. While revealing her name, they posted, “Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram.”

Well, during her pregnancy Debina flaunted her baby bump on social media, and after her delivery, the actress is treating her fans with some beautiful pictures and videos of her daughter.