It's happy news time and we would like to congratulate Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary for welcoming a second baby girl. Debina was expecting her second child with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary. The duo announced their second pregnancy a couple of months ago. And they have been blessed with a girl again which is just wonderful. Gurmeet took to his social media handle and announced the happy news. Lianna Choudhary has got a baby sister now!

Gurmeet Choudhary announced the arrival of a baby girl

Gurmeet Choudhary shared a shared post with his wife Debina Bonnerjee and revealed that 'It's a girl' for them again. He shared a photoshoot picture with pink balloons and the text. Gurmeet also mentioned in the caption that while they are ecstatic about being parents again, they have welcomed a baby sooner than the due date. And hence, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have asked everyone to give them privacy.

Check out Gurmeet-Debina's baby girl post here:

Friends shower Gurmeet and Debina with love

AS soon as Gurmeet and Debina shared the happy news, friends and fans started pouring in love for the couple and showered blessings on the newborn. Mahhi Vij congratulated them while comedienne Bharti Singh said that she wants a baby girl too. On the other hand, Puja Bannerjee called Lianna Lakshmi and the newborn baby girl Mahalakshmi. Kritika Sengar, Sonu Sood, Himansh Kohli and more celebs have showered love on the family of four. Check out the comments below:

Back in September, Debina Bonnerjee had shared a Vlog on her YouTube handle. Therein she opened up about her pregnancy. From pregnancy cravings to pelvic pain, sugar level elevation to two fibroids being in her womb adding to her pain and a lot more was revealed by Debina in her vlog. Debina also talked about managing Lianna who is a couple months old and is teething.