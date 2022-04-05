and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 3rd April 2022. While informing about this new entry in their family, the couple posted on Instagram, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our BABY GIRL into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.” Many TV celebs congratulated the new parents on Instagram. commented, “Many congratulations to both of u.” wrote, “Congratulations guru and debina.” Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor in RRR, Arjun Kapoor in Jersey and more – check out which stars Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and more replaced in recent movies

Gurmeet and Debina had shared a video in which they just showed the cute little hand of their baby girl, but now, we have got the first glimpse of their daughter. Debina's friend, Jeevita Oberoi, has shared a few pictures on Instagram, and in one of the photos, we get a glimpse of the little munchkin.

Jeevita posted on Instagram, "My Fish and My Star-Boy are now parents and that's going to be one lucky baby I can not think of two more deserving and coolest people to have welcomed this little cutie baby. Wishing you joy, happiness, love, kisses, hugs, good-vibes and lots of blessing for this most precious and awaited journey of your life.. Thank you for again making our hearts full. Jeevi Masi is and will always be baby's favourite I LOVE YOU GUYS."

Debina announced her pregnancy in February this year. She had posted on Instagram, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming soon . Seeking your blessings.”

During these two months, the actress posted many pictures in which she flaunted her baby from. From her Saadh ceremony to doing a headstand, Debina gave all the updates to her fans during her pregnancy. While sharing a picture of doing headstand, Debina had posted, "When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN… simply adjust your view. . “ALSO TO BE NOTED, I HAD A STRONG INVERSION PRACTICE BEFORE I WAS PREGNANT. I DIDN’T GET KNOCKED UP AND THEN Thought , ‘HEY, GOING UPSIDE DOWN WOULD BE A COOL PHOTO.” Also…. (mama’s intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other “rule.” If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it!) . been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down…. continued for as long as I felt it’s a good idea. Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable. Here ➡️ * Enlisted the help my strong partner with his eyes glued on me and alert (also a go ahead by an experienced yoga teacher)."