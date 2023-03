and have been a power couple of the TV industry. Now they are a family of four. They have been blessed with two gorgeous daughters - Lianna and Divisha. Within a few months of delivery her first daughter, Debina Bonnerjee announced her second pregnancy. That became a talking point among fans. But Debina and Gurmeet are on cloud nine being parents to two lovely daughters. However, Debina Bonnerjee has to now stay away from her munchkins for a few days. Why? Because she has tested positive for Influenza B Virus. Also Read - From Dipika Kakar to Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly: TV actresses who openly spoke about miscarriage and other pregnancy issues

Debina Bonnerjee reveals about her health condition

On her Insta stories, Debina Bonnerjee shared the report revealing that she is down with the virus. Because of this, she has to stay away from her kids so that she does not pass on the infection. She further mentioned that 'motherhood is anything but hard'. She post caption read, "So got Influenza B virus. Well hang on Mama. Staying away from my babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom - fever and cough." Her fans are wishing for her a speedy recovery.

and achieved name and fame as they played the lead roles in Ramayan. They played Ram and Sita in the show and managed to get some ardent fan followers for themselves. They looked the part and won many hearts. It was on the sets of this show that they fell in love with each other. After dating for a while, they got married in the year 2011. After years of being a married couple, Debina and Gurmeet became parents. Earlier, the actress had revealed that she had to opt for IVF to conceive. It was only after a few failed attempts that she could conceive for the first time. Her second pregnancy was all natural.