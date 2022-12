Debina Bonnerjee delivered her acids baby just a few months ago and she is extra happy in her motherhood phase and is in no rush to set the unreal body image standard for all the mothers out there who love to embrace their bodies the way it is. Well staying fit is a fabulous choice in life, but it is not necessary to hit the gym soon after delivering your babies. Our B Town ladies often set these unreal body image standards and leave other women heartbroken, but one can always take inspiration. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and more – Meet the top Instagrammers of the week

Debina Bonnerjee is raw and real and she is seen embracing her body during her very first pregnancy. The actress just dropped her beautiful picture on her Instagram account and fans cannot stop gushing her over her being real and how. There are many mothers who try extremely hard to get back in shape but fail, and Debina is your source of inspiration that it's okay to not be in the race and let your body gradually change.

Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular television actresses in the town and when she had announced her second pregnancy, the actress was massively trolled and judged for the same, but she gave it back to everyone like a boss. Debina was also schooled for not holding her first baby correctly and only if you think she will take the sh*t, hell no, Debina hit back at the trolls like never before and her fans fell in love with her bindaas attitude all over again. Debina is every bit perfect in every way, she is a perfect woman, perfect actress, perfect wife and now a perfect mother and we are sure Gurmeet Choudhary will agree with us. Way to go Debina.