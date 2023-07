Debina Bonnerjee speaks about being fat shamed and getting trolled about her weight gain after the delivery of her two daughters. In her recent blog, the actress mentioned how she is called a mini elephant and more. But is she affected by this nameless trolling? Hell no! Debina is one of the most unapologetic actresses in the TV industry, and she often hits back at the trolls with class and sass. And now in her latest vlog, Debina spoke about getting fat shamed, addressed the names she called, and said those are music to my ears. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2023: Anushka Sharma, Aashka Goradia and more beauties who swear by pregnancy yoga

In her recent vlog, she said," You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko (Do not stop working hard). When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best. The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye (Let the abuses come). Then, I get more motivation. If I wear loose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. I Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again…just like I did in Maldives. I dream of it and keep working out." Also Read - Neha Marda to Debina Bonnerjee; Celebrities who had premature babies and opened up on their challenging phase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Debina gave birth to her first daughter, Lianna, and within 4 months of her arrival, she announced her second pregnancy and was trolled for the same as well. She gave it back to the trollers in the right manner. Today she is a mother of two daughters, Lianna and Divisha, and she shared her motherhood journey on her vlog, which shows once again that being a mother isn't an easy job.