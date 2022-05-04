is one gorgeous beauty. She embraced motherhood last month by delivering a cute baby girl, Lianna Choudhary. Debina has been quite busy with her mommy duties. She has been super active on social media before her pregnancy journey began. The Ramayan actress still is quite active and has been sharing videos with her daughter and sharing her thoughts as well. Recently, however, Debina Bonnerjee shared an impromptu mommy dance reel video. And it's one cute video. Debina looks happy, radiant and lovely. Also Read - Ditto! Erica Fernandes and Kangana Ranaut don the same sharara on Eid with a small twist; who wore it better? Vote Now

In the reel video, the Chidiya Ghar actress is seen dancing to and 's song Na Jaa from . Debina is seen in a saree and grooved to the rhythm of the song. "Just like that ! when you are ready you can always break into a jig. mommy dance," Debina captioned her post. Check it out below: Also Read - Doctor Strange 2 box office prediction: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer to rake in above $200 million in US over 1st weekend; will collect THIS much worldwide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Fans are loving Debina's dance reel video. They have been praising her for her dancing, beauty and also have noticed her weight loss in the video. From her saree, blouse to her beauty, fans are showering Debina's post with a lot of love. Check out the comments below: Also Read - Acharya: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Rs 90 crore disaster hits exhibitors heavily; they demand compensation of THIS amount

A couple of days ago, Debina was brutally trolled online for holding Lianna with just one hand. Debina had been crooning to 's song and enjoying some view out on the balcony. Netizens were quick to call her out for not holding Lianna properly. Before that, Debina was trolled for wearing heels during her pregnancy. It so happened that she had shared pictures with her actor-husband online in which she is seen in heels and posing by the stair. Fans had advised her not to wear heels when pregnant. Debina had later slammed the trolls and revealed that she had just been posing in heels with the help of Guru.