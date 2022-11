Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl on Friday, 11 November 2022. The baby was not due for some more time, but Debina had to deliver her. The duo has asked for some privacy as they care and nurture for their newborn baby girl. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are parents to a baby girl, Lianna Choudhary, already. And they were blessed with another baby girl recently. The second-time parents are waiting to get their little one back home. But there's some time. Debina Bonnerjee has given everyone a sneak peek of her little one from the hospital.

Debina Bonnerjee gives a glimpse of her baby girl

Debina Bonnerjee undergoing labor and delivery so soon was all over Entertainment News on Friday. It was all of sudden and we got after Gurmeet Choudhary posted that Debina and he have welcomed a baby girl again. And now, after two days. Debina Bonnerjee has shared a video of her little one from the hospital. It's heart-wrenching and heartwarming at the same time. But there's nothing to worry. Debina Bonnerjee assures that her baby girl is doing fine. "Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world...' she writes.

Debina also thanked everyone for their warm and compassionate wishes. She said that for her and Gurmeet all their blessings are important. The baby is doing fine and the doctors are doing everything they can for the little one. Now, Gurmeet and Debina just cannot get back their little one home.

Watch Debina Bonnerjee's video of newborn baby girl here:



When Debina hit back at people questioning her second pregnancy

Well, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed Lianna in April this year. And four months later, they got a big surprise as Debina conceived naturally. For Lianna, Gurmeet and Debina prayed a lot and eventually, they opted for IVF. It was a tumultuous journey. When Debina learned about the second and natural pregnancy, the Ramayan duo were over the moon. Yet there were some who questioned the pregnancy. When in an AMA, a fan said that she should have first raised Lianna before conceiving, Debina hit back asking what she would have done, abort the child and also asked about parents who are blessed with twins.