Popular television actress Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary recently welcomed their second baby girl on November 11. The couple shared the news of their baby's arrival on their social media and asked fans for some privacy post the birth of their second baby. Debina has shared pictures of her postpartum body. She even revealed that she suffered from swollen hands and legs.

Debina and her daughter received a warm welcome at home post her discharge from the hospital. On Saturday, Debina took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures of herself as she showed her post-baby body.

Debina wrote, "It is so true… things that don't kill you, only make you stronger. The last couple of months and days were just so tiring… opinions, physical limitations and procedural difficulties. I have survived them all. My postpartum belly… on the road to recovery."

She further wrote, “Currently having swollen hands and legs… recovering… taking each moment at a time… but positive.” and are proud parents to two daughters. The two got married in 2011 and they met on the sets of Ramayan in 2008.