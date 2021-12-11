It was a very eventful Saturday. A lot of Television stars made it to the headlines. Among all, Bigg Boss 15 contestants continued to rule. and husband Ritesh have been capturing a lot of attention. The actress keeps complaining that her husband does not get near her. But today was a different day. Apart from these two, Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame hit headlines as rumours of his exit from the show left everyone shocked. For more updates, scroll on. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Farah Khan slams contestants on how they deal with relationships

Rakhi Sawant and husband lock lips in Bigg Boss 15 Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Furious Salman Khan SCHOOLS the men of the house over their bad behaviour with women; says, 'Be ashamed of yourselves' – watch

Finally, fans could see some chemistry between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. Pictures of the two romancing and locking lips have gone viral on social media. It was Ritesh who pulled Rakhi in his arms and kissed her. She was blushing and how. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh lock lips on the show after pictures of his first wife and child go viral

Is Raj Anadkat quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because of Munmun Dutta?

As per a Koimoi report, Raj Anadkat who essays the role of Tapu in the famous Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is expected to quit the show. Reports of his exit come in a few days after Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Ji quit the show. When contacted Asit Modi though, the producer said that he isn't aware of any such thing.

Another star to enter post Shivangi Joshi

It looks like the fans of Balika Vadhu 2 are in for a treat as another Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is expected to enter the show. Last it was Shivangi Joshi who came on-board Balika Vadhu as the lead character. The show witnessed a leap and Anandi will now turn 18.

Anupamaa's has a working birthday

Gaurav Khanna who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa celebrates his birthday today. However, he hasn't taken a break to his special day. He was on the sets canning the scenes. To Telly Chakkar, he said, "My birthday plans are the same as every year. I love working on my birthdays. I have been working since 8 in the morning today. I am already on the set doing a couple of scenes, and yes, it's a working birthday it is my favourite way to celebrate it. I didn't take a break as such."

remembers Sidharth Shukla

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Bhasin remembered late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and sent love towards Shehnaaz Gill. She was quoted saying, "That’s the first time I ever saw him in person and my first thought was what a handsome man, very magnanimous personality. Of course wishing him a very very happy birthday. I think he made an impact on people. Most importantly my heart really goes out to Shehnaaz."