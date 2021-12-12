Among the newsmakers from TV industry today, we have celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra, and more. It is Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary and Shehnaaz Gill made a very emotional post on social media. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have kickstarted their wedding festivities and videos from their mehendi ceremony are out. Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra made it to the headlines as he had a very emotional moment on the show. For more details, scroll on to get all the updates. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: Jasmin Bhasin gets teary-eyed remembering her good friend, 'that loss has really affected me somewhere'

Shehnaaz Gill's post for Sidharth Shukla leaves fans emotional

Today is Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary. Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram to share a post remembering the late actor. She shared a picture that showed Sidharth as an angel. She did not add any caption to it. Fans got all emotional and stated that Shehnaaz said a lot through her silence.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain kickstart wedding festivities

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain and today was their mehendi ceremony. Inside videos from the event have gone viral in which we see them dancing their hearts out to top Bollywood songs.

Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra gets emotional

As enters the Bigg Boss 15 house, he left all the contestants in a fix. Contestants are asked to choose between Rs 15 lakh or having a conversation with family. Karan Kundrra is in tears as he mentions that if he sees his parents now he will break down. He stated that when everyone left his parents were by his side.

talks about starting a family with

In an interview with TOI, Sargun Mehta spoke about why people keep questioning her about starting a family with Ravi Dubey. She was quoted saying, "Ravi and I are already a happy family for the last eight years. Why do people keep asking me if I would like to go the family way? Aren't Ravi and I already a family of two happy people? I don't keep asking people if they have kids or whether they should have another child if they have one and only then their family will be complete."

to host Hunarbaaz

On Instagram, Karan Johar announced that he is going to be a judge of a new reality show. He is going to be hosting a show called Hunarbaaz.