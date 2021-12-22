Television serials still remain to be the major source of entertainment. Stars of the small screens are as big as Bollywood stars. Every day, we have some of the TV stars ruling the headlines. Among the newsmakers of today, we have celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , Anupamaa's and many more made it to the news. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently in Bigg Boss 15 and their relationship seems to be going through a rough patch. Shraddha Arya had some fun with her girl gang as she enjoyed a pajama party. Read on full stories below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ticket To Finale task is taking tough test, Karan - Tejasswi relationship falling apart? Watch

TejRan's breakup reminds fans of SidNaaz Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tarot card expert predicts Tejasswi Prakash's victory reveals, but warns against a future with Karan Kundrra - Exclusive

In Bigg Boss 15, a task led to a rift between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Their love saga supposedly came to an end after this major fight. On internet, netizens compared this incident to that of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. Also Read - Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey recites motivational lines from Amitabh Bachchan’s poem ‘Waqt hai guzar jayega’ amidst rising Omicron cases – watch video

If sidnaaz come through this Rashami and bb house.. our #TejRan will come through triple villain too.. I'm having faith in all those promises...#SidNaaz fandom love you and respect you how this rashami and villains were against your ship.. I'm emotional ??? — ηι∂ѕ?? (@moonpretty18) December 21, 2021

Shraddha Arya enjoys pajama party

Shraddha Arya who got married last year met up with her girl gang and enjoyed the pajama party. She took to her Isnta stories to give her fans a glimpse inside a fun-filled night with her friends.

Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey recites 's poem

On Instagram, Anupamaa's Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey shared a video in which he recites poem by Amitabh Bachchan. This he does in times of the spread of Omicron variant. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhanshu Pandey (@sudanshu_pandey)

Shehnaaz Gill takes Twitter by storm

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill put up a poster of international show Lucifer featuring her. This has got fans talking and today she trended on Twitter for the same.

this is too cute and amazing #ShehnaazGill speaking Punjabi with Lucifer , SHEHNAAZ ne Lucifer ko punjabi sikh di ?? pic.twitter.com/hUh9kvKlSd — ????? ?????? ~ ????? •ࡇ• (@harsh_official2) December 22, 2021

's husband Ritesh makes shocking revelations

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rakhi Sawant's husband made a shocking revelation that he is still not legally married to the actress. He stated that he is yet to get divorce from his wife and thus he is not legally married to Rakhi Sawant as yet.