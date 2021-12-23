Virat and Sai's love saga in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is turning into a rollercoaster ride. Though their fans desperately want to see them together, consequences push them away. Currently, it is because of Shruti that Sai and Virat are away from each other. Virat has taken on the responsibility to take care of Shruti and her kid. He has been running in and out of the hospital to make sure that they are fine. Meanwhile, Sai is under a lot of stress since Virat's unusual behaviour has left her suspicious. But we shall see Virat bringing a smile of Sai's face with a surprise. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Mohit's BIG EXPOSE about Virat-Shruti leaves Sai SHOCKED; will it lead to their divorce?

In the Chavan house, family is busy celebrating Sai's achievement. Sai will make a demand that she wants a big smart TV so that everyone can sit together and watch Mohit's new show in HD quality. It is an expensive demand and everyone is in shock. However, Virat makes a sweet gesture and gets Sai the TV she wants. This sweet moment shared between the two will come across as a temporary relief for the fans as later we will see Sai giving an emotional speech in college stating that she has no one close to her.

With all the drama going on between Sai, Virat and Shruti - divorce seems inevitable now. Sai will throw divorce papers at Virat and he will sign it too to let her free. This will be the biggest turning point in the show. Meanwhile, Virat will also plan to bring Shruti and her kid to Chavan house.