As the day is almost about to end, it is time to take a recap of all the trending news of the television industry. Celebrities like Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, , Urfi Javed, Karan Kundrra and many others became the newsmakers of the day. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were co-stars on while Nakuul Mehta is currently seen in 2. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are Bigg Boss 15 contestants. So without any further ado, let's take a look at why these celebrities made it to the headlines today.

Shivangi Joshi opens up on her equation with Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan became a hit jodi after they appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On and off rumours had it that there are a real life couple. However, the stars remained mum on the rumours. Now, in an interview with HT, Shivangi opened up on their equation. She stated that she is still in touch with him like other members of the show and they still share a good bond.

Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his Instagram account, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta revealed that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is under quarantine.

Urfi Javed shares her thoughts on Islam

In an interview with India Today, Urfi Javed stated that she does not believe in Islam and would never marry a Muslim man. She expressed that Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way and that she cannot comply with it. She also said that she does not believe in any religion.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fight again

In Bigg Boss 15, as the ticket to finale task gets intense, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get into another argument. It seems a huge rift has been created between the two as KK feels that Tejasswi is doubting his intentions. On the other hand, she says that he should play a fair game.

Shilpa Shetty asks everyone to vote for sister

Actress Shilpa Shetty has shared a video on Instagram in which she has got everyone to scream 'Vote for Shamita'. She is doing her best to support her sister who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.