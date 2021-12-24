It's time to take a recap of all the trending stories of TV industry that kept the stars bustling in the news industry. Bigg Boss 15 is keeping the fans hooked with all the drama, fights and love sagas. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story has been one of the highlights of the show. A recent incident between the two has left Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans pissed. Further, hit show Anupamaa headlined by is getting some negative remarks from the audiences because of the melodrama that is going on in the show. For more such dope from TV industry, scroll on Also Read - RRR promotions: Alia Bhatt's radiant glow in the yellow saree is unmissable- view pics

SidNaaz fans pissed with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash's love story irks Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla fans; slam TejRan for copying Sidnaaz

As Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story is getting intense in Bigg Boss 15 house, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans are pissed as they feel that the couple is trying to copy Bigg Boss 15's hit pair. Also Read - After Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani tests POSITIVE for COVID-19; shares health update

Ek hi #SidNaaz moment ko 2 so called COUPLE copy karte hue ? Har couple ki apni equation hoti apni alag chemistry hoti....how come everytime same thing happens Abhi takk I was avoiding to comment on these things but dude THEY NEED TO TRY HARDER pic.twitter.com/Dx4sKjXgtb — Tanu❤SidNaaz? (@purelovebond) December 24, 2021

Anupamaa receives negative comments with the entry of Malvika

Anupamaa headlined by Rupali Ganguly was ruling the TRP charts for a long time. But with the entry of Malvika played by Aneri, fans seem to be a little disappointed. Fans seems to be irritated with the over dose of drama that has entered Anupamaa with Malvika's behaviourial issues.

Nikki Tamboli wants THIS contestant to win Bigg Boss 15

Nikki Tamboli who was a part of Bigg Boss 14 stated that she wants to win the show. In an interview with Times Of India, she was quoted saying, "I think my favourites keep changing according to the show. Yes, Pratik is doing well on the show but even Umar Riaz is very good and I really like him. He doesn't hurt people, especially girls, and is sophisticated. But the person who deserves to win the show is Shamita Shetty."

talks about Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going off air

Recently, there were rumours that suggested that Bade Acche Lagte Hain starring and Disha Parmar is going off air. However, all the stories were false. Now, Disha has commented on it and stated that she was not affected by it. To Telly Chakkar, she said, "Yes, even I heard the rumours about the show going off-air but they are just rumours and I knew that there is nothing true about it. So, it didn't affect me at all. So now, it's all good."

Urfi Javed shares her casting couch experience

In her recent interview, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed stated that she has suffered from casting couch. She mentioned that she considers herself very lucky as she could get out of the situation. She also stated that she has faced casting couch from some big names in the industry but refused to name them.