Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin MAJOR TWIST: Chavan family to take Virat's case as he will bring Sai's 'Sautan' home

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma is keeping the audiences hooked to the TV screens, thanks to major twists. Currently, the storyline is about Virat taking care of his 'responsibilities' even though they are putting a strain on his relationship with Sai. Being a cop, he had to encounter Sadanand and his pregnant wife Shruti became Virat's responsibility. Questions are being raised about Virat and Shruti's relationship as Virat has kept everyone in the dark. But finally, his secret will get exposed due to Mohit. The entire Chavan family will be in shock to know that Virat made hotel registration for Shruti as Mr and Mrs Chavan.

Further in the show, we shall see Virat bringing Shruti and his kid home and it will lead to a major twist in Sai and his relationship. Virat will have to face nasty questions thrown by the family members and he will also be asked to chose between between Sai and Shruti. By now we know that Sai is in the plans to seek divorce from Virat given all the drama unfolding in the Chavan house.

Will Virat tell the truth of Shruti to everyone to save his dignity and relationship with Sai? Will Sai accept Virat again after the truth is revealed? Well, these questions will get answered only in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.