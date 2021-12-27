TV celebrities make it to the headlines every day. The news circuit keeps bustling with latest updates of TV shows, happenings in lives of stars and more. Today, celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, , , and many more. Shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Puaar Meiin also made it to the headlines because of its stars. Bigg Boss 15 show also remained in the news because of its lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. So without any further ado, scroll on to know all the latest gossip from the world of Television. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty talks about making mistakes as she holidays with hubby Raj Kundra post his bail in pornography case

Shehnaaz Gill, who had disappeared from media glare post the demise of Sidharth Shukla, was spotted at an engagement party of a friend. A video of her dancing and enjoying went viral on social media. Her fans were more than happy to see her smiling and living life again. Also Read - 'Arrest Sunny Leone' trends: Madhya Pradesh minister warns legal action for hurting religious sentiments; netizens furious over Madhuban song – read tweets

I am so happy to see her happy❤. Ye dekh ke mera 5 kgs Wazan badh gaya khushi ke maare..???

Stay happy @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill

A latest video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast called for a lot of flak from the audience. Netizens called it to be 'cringe'. In the video, we see stars like Ayesha Sharma, and others lip-syncing dialogues from the show in a dramatised way.

This is so cringy.... can they spend even 10% of this on their acting instead of this nonsense... seriously ??‍♀️

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is among the top shows. Their chemistry is being loved by fans. In her recent interview, Disha spoke about changed way how they approach scenes. To Telly Chakkar, she said, "Nakuul and I are almost shooting after eight to nine years. Our show Pyaar Ka Dard got over in 2014. And now, we are in 2021. I think we have matured as actors, evolved as actors, and grown as human beings also. So, of course, there are major differences on how we approach our scenes now and how we used to back then. But it has all been great."

Vivian Dsena and wife Vahbiz Dorabjee are now legally divorced. In a joint statement, they announced that it was a mutual decision and fans should not speculate reasons behind their split. They stated that the chapter has come to an end for good.

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra finally proposed to Tejasswi Prakash. He gave her his panda jacket and left her blushing hard. Fans started trending EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN on Twitter.