stars , Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod in the lead. The love saga is keeping everyone hooked. Harshad Chopra who essays the role of Abhimanyu is all set to marry Karishma Sawant who plays Aarohi in the show. But he has his heart set on Akshara played by Pranali Rathod. Even Akshara is in love with Abhimanyu but for the sake of her sister Aarohi, she is willing to comprise all. Currently, the storyline is about Christmas party at the hospital. But before the celebrations, Abhimanyu will get to know a MAJOR truth about Aarohi.

Aarohi had lied to Abhimanyu that she was the one who saved him from the fire. But it was Akshara who actually saved Abhimanyu. He will come across a photograph from the incident that will reveal all. He will now know that Akshara was the one who stepped into fire to save him and also confessed that she is in love with him when he was unconscious. Aarohi would be unaware of the fact that Abhimanyu knows the truth and would be hunting for the photograph. She will then confess to Harshvardhan about the same. Harshvardhan will ask her to keep hunting for the picture and keep everything a secret.

Meanwhile, Akshara will go missing. In the promo we saw that Aarohi reveals to all that she is unable to find Akshara anywhere. Abhimanyu will then go hunting for Akshara. He will be worried as he will not be able to locate her anywhere.