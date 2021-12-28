Television celebrities rule headlines. They are on par with Bollywood celebrities when it comes to fandom. They are loved to the core and fans wait to get every update their favourite stars. As the day inches closer to its end, here is a recap of all the TV celebrities who made it to the headlines today. Bigg Boss 13's first runner up Asim Riaz became the biggest newsmaker of the day because of his cryptic post. Bigg Boss 15 also remained in the news for various reasons. who is a contestant of BB 15 received heavy backlash because of her latest act inside the house. To get all the details, scroll on. Also Read - From his tweet on Shehnaaz Gill's dance video to his clarification: Here's why Asim Riaz made news

Bigg Boss 13's first runner up received a lot of backlash on social media after he made a post taking a dig at someone who was caught dancing. He wrote about how people move on from their loved ones so soon. Coincidentally, this came after a video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing went viral. SidNaaz fans bashed Asim to no degree. Today, he posted a clarification stating that his tweet was not for Shehnaaz. Also Read - Asim Riaz FINALLY REVEALS if his controversial tweet was a dig at fellow Bigg Boss housemate Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami Desai receives backlash for Umar Riaz-Karan Kundrra's fight

In a latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see Umar Riaz fighting with his good friend Karan Kundrra. This comes after his conversation with Rashami Desai. Fans slammed Rashami for instigating Umar against KK.

Urfi Javed wanted to 'end' her life

In the latest post, Urfi Javed spoke about her struggling days and how she wanted to 'end' her life. She wrote, "You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now ! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope."

Rashami Desai or Abhijit Bichukle to be out of Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss has announced mid-week eliminations and Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukle are the two who have been nominated. Fans are wondering who among the two will get out of the show.

slams Asim Riaz

Without taking any names, Karanvir Bohra sort of slammed Asim Riaz for his alleged dig at Shehnaaz Gill. She wrote about how 'some people' cannot see other people smiling while coming out of a dark place.

