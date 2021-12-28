Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh, and Fahmaan Khan starrer Imlie is being loved by the audiences dearly. Fans are in love with its central character Imlie who is trying to make best efforts to settle in the modern lifestyle since the beginning. Currently, the storyline is about Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani and Malini aka Mayuri Deshmukh's wedding. Malini is super happy that Aditya will finally be hers and she has managed to beat Imlie. Deep down though Aditya still has feelings for Imlie. Meanwhile, the Tripathi family is not very happy with the wedding. Also Read - Imlie SPOILER ALERT: Aryan saves Imlie from a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction; Aditya warns him against her

The Tripathi family loves Imlie as their daughter-in-law and in the upcoming episode, we shall see them requesting her to pull off some strings to stop Aditya and Malini's wedding. Aparna will be in tears and will ask Imlie to somehow stop the wedding. On the other hand, Aditya too will have his concerns. We shall see him double guessing his decision of marrying Malini. Looking at Malini dressed in her wedding dress and Aditya dressed as a groom, Imlie will have an emotional moment wherein all her feelings will come rushing in. Also Read - Imlie Spoiler Alert: New entry in show as Aryan plans to make Aditya and Tripathi family go bankrupt; will seek Imlie's revenge

Meanwhile, Fahmaan Khan's character is winning everyone's hearts in the show. He saved Imlie from a big embarrassment when Malini tore her clothes during the wedding festivities. Also Read - Imlie Spoiler Alert: Imlie and Aryan make a shocking deal; decide to teach Aditya a lesson he will remember for life

Will Imlie take any drastic steps to stop Aditya from marrying Malini? Will Aditya have a change of heart and stop the wedding himself? Will Malini succeed in her plans of defeating Imlie by marrying Aditya? These questions will get answered only in the upcoming epsiodes.