It's time to walk you through the TOP TV newsmakers of the day. cleared the air around and his 'rude' behaviour, Preggers Bharti Singh flaunted her baby bump, Gauahar Khan turned nostalgic while reminiscing her Bigg Boss win, Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka opened up on exiting the show and more. Anupamaa aka opened up on her wish for New Year 2022 and had a look back at 2021. And a lot more happened in the TV world. So, let's have a dekko at who and what made news in the TV world today. Also Read - Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal live it up in NYC as they gear up to ring in New Year 2022 in the US - view pics

Bharti Singh's baby bump

Comedienne Bharti Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a late post of Christmas. She and Haarsh Limbachiyaa can be seen soaking in the festive spirits. Bharti also wore a Santa cap. The actress posted a funny caption alongside it asking will Santa come or Santi, talking about the gender of the baby. Also Read - Is Shaheer Sheikh rude? BFF Hina Khan clears the air

Rupali's wish for 2022

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the Tv industry. The actress opened up on her 2021 experience, shooting amidst the pandemic, staying away from her family and even shared her wish for the upcoming year, 2022. The actress wishes that Corona should just disappear from the face of the earth and everything should return to normalcy.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to take a leap?

For a while now, reports have been doing the rounds that Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take a leap of 5 years in the show. However, an insider rubbished the rumours. As per the speculations, Paakhi will help to reunite Sai and Virat.

Rubina's badly edited pic goes viral

who is enjoying some time off took to her Instagram stories and shared a badly edited pic that had been going viral. The actress slammed whoever edited the picture.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali co-star reunite

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar have a massive fan following on social media. The two are extremely popular as and Pallavi aka RaghVi. Recently, the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali shut shop on TV. However, SaiShi and RaghVi fans are in a celebratory mood as Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Joshi are coming together for a music video.

Hina Khan clears the air around Shaheer Sheikh being 'rude'

It seems a lot of people think that Shaheer Sheikh is rude in real life. Well, to clear the air, we have his Mohabbat Hai and Baarish Ban Jaana co-star Hina Khan. The actress opened up on the misconception around Shaheer Sheikh being 'rude'

Kushal responds to Gauahar's Bigg Boss post

Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle and shared a heartfelt post reminiscing her Bigg Boss 7 win. The actress not just thanked her fans but also her fellow contestants. Handsome hunk who was the co-contestant and her then-boyfriend commented on her post. Gauahar and Kushal are good friends now.

Jethalal to quit? Dilip Joshi responds

For a while now, rumours are doing the rounds of the internet that Dilip Joshi is quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Finally, Dilip Joshi has responded to the rumours. He has denied all the reports surfacing around him quitting the popular sitcom.

