Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Abhimanyu-Akshara spend a night together; get DRUNK and confess love

stars , Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in lead roles. Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant play sisters in the show and both of them are in love with Harshad Chopra who essays the role of Abhimanyu. Currently, the storyline is all about Abhimanyu and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant's) wedding. While Abhimanyu agreed to marry her, deep down he is in love with Akshara (Pranali Rathod). In the upcoming episode, we will witness a major twist as Akshara and Abhimanyu will confess their love for each other. Also Read - TRP Report week 51 by Ormax media: Anupamaa regains its TOP spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slips to no 2

It will so happen that an accident case will leave Akshara deeply shaken. She will leave the hospital and get lost. Aarohi will get a call from home stating that Akshara is nowhere to be found and is unreachable. As Abhimanyu gets to know about this, he will leave to find Akshara. He will find her stranded on a secluded road. Abhimanyu will then call Akshara's home and tell them that she is safe. That's when they will get to know that the bridge that connects to the city has broken and they will have to stay where they are. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhimanyu FINALLY discovers Aarohi's truth; Akshara goes missing

In the video that has made its way to the internet, we see Akshara and Abhimanyu getting drunk and dancing on the song . In a drunken state, Abhimanyu and Akshara will confess their love for each other. While Harshad will beg her to say I Love You, she will pour her heart out and his happiness will see no bounds. They will tighly hug each other and have a romantic moment. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed makes SHOCKING revelations about suicidal thoughts; says, 'My life was seriously fu**ed up' – view post