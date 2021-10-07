Awww! Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has done something incredibly romantic. The player who is now a part of the Chennai IPL team proposed to his girlfriend after the match versus the Punjab team. Everyone who saw the moment was delighted. Congratulations are pouring in for the handsome Indian player. The lucky gal is Jaya Bhardwaj. She works in an MNC in Delhi. She is also the sister of former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj. He was in some MTV shows too. The news of Jaya and Deepak Chahar being in love was first reported by ETimes some months back. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal comforts Miesha Iyer post fight with Pratik Sehajpal; fans suspect a love triangle

Sidharth Bhardwaj took to social media to congratulate the couple. He said it was time to start the celebrations. Do we hear of a wedding announcement soon? He also lovingly called Deepak as Cheeteh. Chahar is originally from Haryana. The news of a roka was doing the rounds since a while. It seems they are planning a formal engagement once they are back in Delhi. Deepak Chahar has introduced Jaya to the whole Indian team. In the video shared by Deepak we can see Jaya in a black top, skirt and a shrug. It looks like a huge surprise for her. There is a sense of happy shock.

We can see Sakshi Dhoni in the video too. She is telling her daughter Ziva to come close to her as she just wants Deepak and Jaya in the frame. Ziva is looking so cute. The past year has been one of domesticity for Indian players. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah got married to Dhanashree Verma and Sanjana Ganesan respectively. We send our congratulations to Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj!