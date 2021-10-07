Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj SURPRISE engagement: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj congratulates the Indian bowler; says, 'Shabaash Cheeteh'

In a surprise move, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar got engaged to Jaya Bhardwaj after the Chennai Vs Punjab match. This is how former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj congratulated his sister after she got the ring