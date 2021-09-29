Devastated by Sidharth Shukla's demise, here's when Shehnaaz Gill will return to shoot her remaining portions for Honsla Rakh

While SidNaaz fans have been praying for Shehnaaz Gill to get back to normal life post Sidharth Shukla's demise, Honsla Rakh director Amarjit Singh Saron recently talked about her remaining portions that needs to be filmed.