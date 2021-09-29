Shehnaaz Gill is still recovering from the devastating loss of Sidharth Shukla. While her family members have been taking care of her, her friends from the industry keep checking on her health condition every now and then. While SidNaaz fans have been praying for Shehnaaz to get back to normal life, Honsla Rakh director Amarjit Singh Saron recently talked about her remaining portions that needs to be filmed. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer: Shehnaaz Gill fans call her 'The next big thing' as she makes a fabulous impression on one and all

When the director was asked about how Shehnaaz is dealing with Sidharth's demise and when she will be back on the sets, Amarjit told Spotboye, "There was nothing much left from her part. Shehnaaz is a brave girl and I just hope and pray she comes back to her normal life. Yes, we speak on the phone but I never talk much about the current situation as I felt, we should now give her strength and positive vibes."

Sidharth died at the age of 40 due to a massive heart attack on September 2. A visibly distraught Shehnaaz was inconsolable at the actor's funeral and was seen running after Sidharth's hearse. The heart-breaking video was doing the rounds on social media for a long time.

Amarjit said that though he didn't know Sidharth, he revealed that Shehnaaz used to talk about him a lot on the sets of Honsla Rakh. "No, I never spoke to Sidharth Shukla. I only knew him through Shehnaaz Gill as she used to speak a lot about him. We were very shocked when we heard about the news as he was so young and had so much to come,” he said.

Earlier, Amarjit had expressed his concern on Shehnaaz's health condition and hoped that she recovers soon. He said that he has been in touch with her manager and trying to finalise a new date to shoot the song since Shehnaaz is an integral part of the film.

"We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days,” he had said in an interview.

Honsla Rakh, which stars and Sonam Bajwa in the lead, is all set to release in theatres worldwide on October 15.