and Vishal Singh, who have worked together in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, recently posted a video wherein the latter was seen proposing to the former by going down on his knees and offering her an engagement ring saying it's official. They also shared a series of photos where they were seen hugging each other and saw Devoleena flaunting the engagement ring. Their fans were elated that Devoleena and Vishal have finally found love in each other and got engaged. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh REVEAL they are not engaged; read deets

But later, the two actors cleared the air clarifying that they are not engaged and it was all about their new music video called It's Official. While Devoleena and Vishal thanked everyone for showering them with immense love, fans were really not happy with the way they fooled them and played with their emotions to promote their song. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant and more: Top 12 Viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Hours after sharing the proposal video and cosy pictures, Devoleena and Vishal went live on Instagram and said, "The video is called ‘It’s official’ and it’s a very romantic track" and added, "Whenever something like this happens, we will tell you guys. We are just great friends.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery, Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Vishal Singh get engaged, Simba Nagpal's double role in Naagin 6 and more

However, angry fans expressed their displeasure in the comments section over their fake engagement announcement. "Pagal banaya humein (We got fooled),” one user commented, followed by another one who said, “This is a very bad prank.” One angry fan wrote, "What nonsense? Aise photo kaun post karta hai engagement ki koi apna song promote karne ke liye bhai (Who posts their fake engagement pictures to promote a song)? So much drama in everything." While another one commented, "Mujhe sahi mein laga shaadi announce kar rahe hain (I really thought you are going to announce your wedding in this video).”

Devoleena recently underwent surgery for nerve decompression after getting injured during a task inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Because of this, she couldn't be a part of the grand finale.