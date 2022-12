Devoleena Bhattacharjee is enjoying her marital life with Shanwaz Shaikh. On 14th December, Devoleena surprised everyone by sharing pics with Shanwaz and announcing it to the world that they have tied the knot. A couple of days before, the actress had shared videos and pics online of haldi and mehendi. Vishal Singh, Devoleena's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya costar was also a part of the same and hence, everyone assumed that Devoleena had tied the knot with Visha. However, she surprised everyone by announcing her wedding with Shanwaz. After that, the actress was brutally trolled online. However, she is unfazed by all the hate and has now shared an amazing video. Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Devoleena Bhattacharjee marries Shanwaz Shaikh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the race for Naagin 7 and more

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a beautiful video

Entertainment News and TV News have been buzzing hot with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her wedding news. The actress was brutally trolled for marrying a Muslim guy. Some trolls linked it with the Shraddha and Aftab Poonawala case. Devoleena slammed the haters with a savage response. And now, she has put out a video of herself decked up as an Assamese bride. It is her reception look. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is seen in her traditional Mekhela chador. Devoleena has donned several ornaments and has decked up quite beautifully. She opted for glittery makeup. The actress looked very pretty. She put a song called Wada Raha in the background. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is unfazed by all the hate. Also Read - Year-Ender 2022: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mouni Roy and more TV celebs who tied the knot this year [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Isn’t she pretty? Devoleena got a lot of love from her Assamese fans. They especially loved the fact that she dressed up as an Assamese bride. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee's brother unhappy with her marriage with Shanwaz Shaikh? This is what he has to say

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's groom, Shanwaz Shaikh is a gym trainer and a certified nutritionist. He has been by Devoleena Bhattacharjee's side when she was very ill. The actress has been very private about her relationship with Shanwaz but has been sharing pictures online every now and then.