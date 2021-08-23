Devoleena Bhattacharjee literally KILLS her Gopi Bahu avatar as she dances in a bikini; fans say, 'Koi Kokila Modi Ko Bulao' — watch video

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrated her birthday yesterday. She rang in the weekend at a resort in Nashik. Dressed in a bright yellow bikini top with a printed bottom, Devoleena Bhattacharjee treated fans to her skimpiest outing ever. As we know, the actress has been working out a bit since the past few months and the results are showing. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has dropped all her extra kilos and is looking great. The lady is seen doing a belly dance in the lawn near the swimming pool. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's poor TRP ratings force makers to pull the plug? Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to take over

Fans have seen the video and have hilarious reactions. One of them commented, "Arrey koi kokila modi ko bulao .....gopi kya kr rhi," while another one wrote, "Kya se kya ho gaya." Another one even added the background music. The comment read, "Gopiiii Vauuuu !! ? Dhum tanananana dherena dherena dhina dhum tanananana," while others blamed Bigg Boss for 'ruining' the girl. The comment read, "Yeh log Ghar me bi bikini dalkr ghumte hai... Big boss se sb bigad kr atte hai." We can see that some of the reactions are just too funny! It is also stupid to assume that people feel that TV actors would dress up like onscreen characters in real life.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14. The actress was supposed to be a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 but we guess it did not work out. We are waiting to see her back on screen soon!