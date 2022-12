Devoleena Bhattacharjee faced massive criticism after getting married to her 'Shonu' aka Shanawaz Shaikh. The Bigg Boss 13 fame marriage was called out as love jihad and more and it was connected by Aftab Poonawala's case by the netizens, but Devo stood strong and gave it back to every hater out there. And after her marriage festivities, Devoleena made her first public appearance with hubby Shanawaz who was also her gym trainer and once again got badly trolled. Shanawaz and Devo make one happy couple and this video is proof. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more beauties whose moms lashed out at critics

Devoleena was looking gorgeous as she was seen flaunting her sindoor, and bangles like every bride, but she got badly slammed for it. Take a look at how happily Devoleena introduces her hubby in this video, while the hateful comments are coming in all for her. While her fans were in disbelief to see Devoleena get married to Shanawaz, as there were lots of speculations that Devoleena will be getting married to Vishal Singh and the couple even shared pictures of him going down on his knees and proposing to her for marriage and it was declared that they were engaged, however, Devo and Vishal never spoke about them being in a relationship ever.

Watch the video of Devoleena making her first public appearance with hubby Shanawaz

Devoleena did an intimate wedding with Shanawaz among her friends and family, while it is reported that her brother Andeep Bhattacharjee isn't very happy with her wedding decision as he shared a cryptic post soon after her wedding that hints towards his displeasure. All done and said, Devoleena is happy in her marriage and her fans have shown all love and positivity to the actress. We wish you a happy married life to the actress too.