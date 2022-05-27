Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for her performance in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and for her stint in Bigg Boss seasons 13 and 15, has grabbed headlines as something horrific happened on the premises she stays in. A man from a neighbouring building’s housekeeping team killed a domestic help, and the body was later dumped on the railway tracks. This incident has terrified Devoleena as she stays alone with her pet in the house. The actress opened up about it in an interview. Also Read - KGF 3: Hrithik Roshan's casting, release date and more; here are all the updates about Yash starrer

While talking to Times of India, said, "I am terrified after this incident, and staying at home alone with my pet has suddenly become a bit scary. The incident happened in the same premises where I live." She further praised the cops for taking quick action, and she stated that societies and all residential buildings "should have good safety measures and checks on the kind of staff they are hiring."

The actress further added that Mumbai is a safe city and she lives alone, but such incidents are scary, and now she would not like any new person to enter her house. Devo is hoping that soon her mother, who stays in Assam, will shift with her to Mumbai.

She said, "My brother is getting married soon and so till then my mother will continue living in Assam but after the wedding is over, I would like her to move in with me.”

Devoleena’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in a TV show or a film or a web series. The actress revealed that she will next be seen in a short film with . While sharing the teaser of the short film, the actress had shared, “If two hearts are meant to be together,fate will get them together no matter how long it takes. Sometimes relationships change so that LOVE can begin.” #FirstSecondChance #GiveLifeAnotherChance.”

We are sure fans of Devoleena are excited about this short film.