shocked everyone when she announced her wedding with her gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh. The couple tied the knot in Lonavala near Mumbai in the presence of members of their families and some friends. However, Devoleena was brutally trolled by netizens over her marriage. Many people claimed that the couple opted for a court marriage because Shanawaz did not spend money on their wedding. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has now broken her silence on the matter.

Reacting to the claims, Devoleena told The Indian Express, "He's not from the industry but he's well settled. He has his own name in the fitness industry. If I would have made the marriage grand and flaunted his money, trolls would have called me a gold digger."

She further added that she doesn't care about what social media trolls think about her and her life decisions. She said that they both are more concerned about their own happiness and future. "I feel if we are good, the blessings from the universe, and help us grow and live together," she added.

Earlier, Devoleena had schooled a person on social media after he asked if her child would be raised as a Hindu or a Muslim. Shanawaz helped her when she met with an accident on the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. He gave her physiotherapy. They have dated each other for several years.

For the past few days, Devoleena was posting pictures of her haldi and mehndi ceremonies, along with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-actor Vishal Singh. This had given rise to the speculation that the two had gotten married. Putting an end to the speculation, the actress posted pictures with Shanawaz on her Instagram handle.