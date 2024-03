Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known to be very vocal on social media. The actress took to X to share details of the murder of her friend in the US. It seems he was killed in a neighbourhood, and no details have been made public so far. She said he was a single child, and his parents were no more. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that only a few friends want to know what happened to him. The TV actress has appealed to the Government of India, US Embassy and others to help them in the matter. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly and more TV bahus who gave tough competition to their mother-in-laws and how!

She has put up a post for her friend Amarnath Ghosh. She said he was a dancer and pursuing further studies in the US. It seems he was doing a Ph.D there like many other Indian students. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui's friendship goes kaput; Devoleena Bhattacharjee says 'She is looking so wrong'

My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 1, 2024

Of late, we have many incidents where Indians have faced attacks in the US. The community back home is worried about the same. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has often reached out to people in need. The actress is known for her strong stance in these social matters. In the past, she has been trolled as well for her opinions. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fans have also reacted to this post. She has tagged the Indian Embassy in the US and Mr Jaishankar Prasad as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Amid huge support pouring in for Abhishek Kumar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls him out for his Karma towards Khanzaadi and Tehelka