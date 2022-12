Devoleena Bhattacharjee made headlines after getting married to Shanwaz Shaikh and faced massive criticism for the same. The Bigg Boss fame gave it back to all the tellers who took a dig at her after she got married to Shanwaz, some commented on his caste and some on his looks. But she is madly and deeply in love with her Shonu and that is what matters to her. And now this latest video of Devoleena shows her taking an indirect dig at people along with her hubby Shanwaz. In this popular scene from her show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Devoleena takes a jibe at netizens who trolled her for marrying Shanwaz and fans are showing over on the actress for being so cool.

Watch the video of Devoleena Bhattacharjee taking a hilarious dig at netizens for trolling her to get married to Shanwaz Shaikh.

Devoleena was massively judged by the netizen after her marriage nd there were strong reports of her brother Andeep Bhattacharjee being upset and unhappy with her marriage as he shared a cryptic post on the day of her marriage. It was also speculated that Devoleena was pregnant and that she did a hush-hush wedding with Shanwaz. Reacting to the baseless rumours Devoleena said she doesn't needs to justify anything to anyone but there are a lot of people who think that she is pregnant and this is the reason she got married all of sudden. It's clearly uncalled criticism.

Devoleena who faced unnecessary trolling too reacted on the same and said, "This is another level of hypocrisy that you can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can't see anyone happy. It's frustrating at times. Why does one need to poke so much into someone's life? But later I laughed at these comments and let go. I seriously don't know what is coming next". Devoleena last appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and right now she is making headlines for her inter caste marriage.