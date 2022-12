is happily married to her Shahnawaz Sheikh who happens to be her gym trainer, but obliviously 'log' khush nahi hai and they have started targeting her and bringing up Love Jihad and Aftab Poonawala case. Ever since Devo shared her pictures with her husband Shahnawaz she is getting slammed for it. And now the Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant has been calmly retorting to the public who are passing their judgments on her marriage and her future kids. Devoleena has ben replying all the hate tweets calmly and kudos to the girl for the same. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Mouni Roy; television actresses who got married in 2022 [Watch Video]

Rest in Fridge …. ? — Tara (@tara_Stories) December 15, 2022

Arey arey kahin apko hi fridge mein naa fit kar dein aapke future wife & son milkar. I am sure yaad toh hoga hi zyada purani news nahi hai. But still i wish you all the best??. #sickmind #toxic — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 15, 2022

Woh mere aur mere pati par chor dijiye. Hum dekh lenge. Aur dusro k dharam pe google search karne k wajai apne dharam par focus kijiye aur acche insaan baniye.Itna toh mujhe yakeen hai aap jaiso se gyaan lene ki mujhe katai zaroorat nahi hai. ???? #toxic — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 15, 2022

Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun ? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 15, 2022

Same here. Also i remember a hindu wife & a son killed her husband & cut into pieces. Also witnessed my fren who is no more and how much she suffered the physical & mental harrassment by her husband. Anyway let it be. Chill karo. And thank you for the wishes. ? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 15, 2022

And Special Act Marriage bhi toh Indian Law mein hi hai na ? ?Aap mat pareshan hoiye. Itni fikar kar rahe hai Shukriya. Kabhi koi problem hui toh zaroor yaad karungi aapko. Tab Ayeiga zaroor ? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 15, 2022

Devoleena was earlier linked to co star Vishal Singh and her fans too were in a disbelief after she shared pictures of her wedding with Shahnawaz. Devoleena was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and she has been strongly active on social media on sharing her opinions related to Bigg Boss 16.